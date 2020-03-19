Cathy Isom has some important tips for you about growing Bonsai even if you’re a beginner. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Growing Bonsai Even if You Are a Beginner

With their majestic appearance, bonsai add an element of sophistication to any space. By artfully sculpting these tiny trees over time, you can create a miniature landscape right on your tabletop. Even if you’re a beginner.

A bonsai (pronounced bone-sigh) is simply a plant that has been intentionally dwarfed by growing it in a small container to limit its growth, along with regularly pruning the branches and roots. Some are even shaped to give them a windswept appearance, like a gnarled tree in the wild might have.

Almost any tree or shrub species can be made into a bonsai if you start when it’s young enough. Then, with careful pruning, you can shape the plant’s branches to create a unique living sculpture for your home.

A bonsai can be sculpted to stand just six to 10 inches tall or grown to a much larger size. For a perfect fit, choose a bonsai that is proportional to the place where it will grow. From credenzas to patio tabletops, bonsai plants are at home both indoors and outdoors.

Many bonsai thrive when moved outdoors during the growing season. They are often moved indoors in winter since freezing temperatures are dangerous to bonsai plants. Moisture, combined with temperatures below 32°F, can damage stems and leaves or cause the soil to expand and pots to break. When grown indoors, bonsai grow well in medium to bright light and consistent soil moisture.

Bonsai trees will easily thrive for many decades when their growing needs are met.

I’m Cathy Isom…