In this, the second part of her series, Cathy Isom has some great garden ideas using old tires. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Great Garden Ideas Using Old Tires

Making a garden out of tires has so many benefits. First of all, it is a great way to make use of those old tires sitting around the yard. Not to mention, it’s quite the conversation starter when you have them all painted colorfully and displaying beautiful flowers.

Use old tires to tap into your creativity. Hang tires as planters on a wall or fence, using rope or chains, which you can also paint to match. You could also stack tires, unevenly, in two or more rows to make a tiered raised garden bed. Turn the tire inside out for a unique-looking planter. And, choose bright colors, or even white, to paint each tire – all of the same color or each one in a different shade – so that colorful plants will pop with color.

You could even use the tires to create pieces of art. A few tires could even be painted green and turned into a frog, or other animal, to greet passing neighbors.

A little imagination could go a long way with something you probably thought was just junk collecting dust.

I’m Cathy Isom…