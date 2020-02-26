Golden State Dairy Management Conference Coming Up in March

The 2020 Golden State Dairy Management Conference is coming up soon at the UC Cooperative Extension Stanislaus County Ag Center in Modesto. The March 4th event brings industry members together to hear presentations from University of California Farm Advisors, dairy faculty, and specialists on relevant topics for dairy production in California.

“All the research we’ll be presenting is conducted in California, so it’s information for California producers,” said UC Dairy Farm Advisor Jennifer Heguy. “We’ll have two tracks; so you won’t be able to see everything, but hopefully you can hop between the two rooms and see what you came to see.”

UCANR Animal Biotechnology and Genomics Specialist, Alison Van Eenennaam will begin the day with a presentation focusing on the facts of alternative meats. Following the opening session and morning break, the concurrent sessions will be divided into two tracks covering a multitude of topics.

“On one side we’ll do feeding and nutrition, we’ll have an agronomy, nutrient management, and water session, as well as an economic session talking about water and crops and maybe what are some other options for folks,” Heguy noted. “And then on the other side, we will have sessions on flies and ticks, calf management, and then a catch-all ‘hot topic’, so that’ll have a little bit of everything.”

A full agenda detailing the different topics and speakers is available on the event website. Continuing Education Units have been requested for both California Certified Crop Advisors, as well as the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists. Heguy noted that the Golden State Dairy Management Conference will have pertinent information for “anyone who’s interested in California dairy whether it’s the producers themselves, of they want to send their herd manager, or herdsman, allied industry. Pretty much anyone who’s working in dairy we’re hoping will join us in Modesto.”

