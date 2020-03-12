Cathy Isom has some pointers, as well as a list of some foods you should can in the Spring. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Foods to Can in the Spring from Your Garden

The best way to prevent your plentiful harvest from going to waste is to can it! Even in the Spring there are many items that can be canned.

Beets

Chutney

Garlic

Pearl Onions

Peas

Pickled Radishes

Asparagus

Strawberry Jam

The rules for canning in the spring will be the same as they are when you are canning in the fall. For instance, you will not want to use jars larger than a quart or recycle old jars from around the house that aren’t designed specifically for canning. It can be tempting to do this to save money and time. However, you will have to worry about jar breakage and food spoilage. Also, don’t reuse jar lids.

Always follow a recipe and avoid messing with portions of vinegar, water and other essential ingredients. Don’t cut down on processing items, either. While it’s usually safe to over process a batch of canned goods – at the very worst, you might see a decline in flavor or texture – undressing can lead to improper seals and food contamination.

The most obvious reason to give spring canning a try is that it will save you time in the fall. Late winter and early spring, though inherently busy with tasks like starting seeds and getting the animals out to new pasture, are much less busy than the fall.

I’m Cathy Isom…