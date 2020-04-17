Sometimes it takes something big like the COVID-19 pandemic to appreciate some of the things we do have, including a stable U.S. food supply. If it wasn’t for our farmers and ranchers across the nation, U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse says we’d otherwise be in a pickle, “We would not be able to function if we did not have a strong, vibrant, resilient agricultural industry.“

California Farm Bureau President Jamie Johansson said during this time, California farmers have been innovative and proactive in response to what’s been taking place around the globe. He added he and others can’t thank farmers enough. “The word out there is don’t stop thanking a farmer and for farmers, make sure to thank your fellow farmer out there for what he’s doing and make sure we check in on each other,” Johansson said.

With borders closed and a slow down on exports and imports, representative Newhouse added, perhaps now more than ever, that food security is national security. NAFB contributed to this report.

Listen to the full report below.

AgNet West Today ~ 04.17.2020

