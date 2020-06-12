Now that the Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND) outbreak is over in southern California, officials are shifting their focus to prevention. USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has announced that they are transitioning VND efforts in southern California from a response perspective to implementing a prevention plan aimed at keeping the disease from recurring in the region. California State Veterinarian Dr. Annette Jones described some of the measures they are engaged in to prevent another outbreak.

Listen to the radio report below.

Focus on Virulent Newcastle Disease Moves to Prevention

