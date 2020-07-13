California sees an increase in citrus production in the final forecast of the 2019/2020 season. The National Agricultural Statistics Service released the final citrus crop forecast of the season. Typically, there are minimal changes between the last several estimates. NASS’s Mark Hudson announced all oranges at 51 million boxes for California

The prediction is a five percent increase for California over last month’s numbers fueled by slight increases in both Valencia and non-Valencia oranges. This estimate puts the 2019/2020 season now closer to last season when the industry finished at 51.4 million boxes. Hudson also noted that California lemon production was unchanged in the forecast and remained the primary producer of lemons in the U.S.

California also remains the primary U.S. producer for Tangerines and Tangelos, although the forecast did note a small drop from last month’s 23 million boxes. NASS’s monthly citrus crop forecast for 2020/2021 will begin in a few months.

Final Citrus Forecast Shows Slight Increase in California Production

