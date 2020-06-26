The National Future Farmers of America (FFA) Organization has been celebrating graduates through its new online platform. Earlier this year, the National FFA Organization introduced a new virtual network as a way to connect former FFA members and other supporters. The FFA Forever Blue Network is an online platform to help encourage professional and personal development. The online network enables former FFA members and its various supporters to discover volunteer opportunities and also provides guidance on how to become a mentor.

The online network is also now being used to celebrate the newest FFA alumni members, through the Grad2020 group. It was designed as a way to recognize this year’s high school and college seniors. Graduates can share personal stories of their most memorable experiences with FFA. The Forever Blue Network celebrates graduates while helping the future leaders connect with their peers within the agricultural industry.

Listen to the radio report below.

FFA Celebrates 2020 Graduates Through Forever Blue Network

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Multimedia Journalist for AgNet West