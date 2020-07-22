Some fast-growing veggies that you can grow in under 30 days. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Even if you have gotten a late start on your garden, you can still catch up by planting things that grow in about 30 days. These quick growing veggies give you fresh, healthy food fast. And, many of these will work well indoors, too.

Radishes. Sprinkle them around your slow-growing plants and they will be ready in as little as 20 days. Lettuce varieties like oak leaf or baby leaf is a quick and reliable grower. Spinach is another that will take about 30 days to harvest. Sow directly in the garden six weeks before the average date of the last frost in your area. Spinach also doesn’t mind the cold. Spring alliums are a fuss free plant For an early harvest, sow towards the end of winter. Also known as rocket, arugula is somewhat frost tolerant and it tends to self-seed once you’ve planted it once. Germination is a swift 3 to 4 days and harvest within 30 days of planting the seed. Micro greens will crop up in about 10 days after planting. Turnip greens are lesser-known plants that grow in under 30 days as well.

Fast-Growing Veggies You Can Grow in Under Thirty Days