Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering why Ag Order 4.0 personal stories are needed, how 4-H and FFA students miss out if fairgrounds don’t get emergency funding, and learn about the modernization blueprint for USDA Forest Service. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.