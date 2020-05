Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering remote audits maintaining food safety in leafy greens, some farming incentives required to meet the state’s climate goals and learn the source of last year’s E.coli outbreak. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.