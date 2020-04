Today’s Farm City Newsday is coronavirus-free! The majority of news these days is related to this pandemic, but farming continues, and so does our support for the industry. This episode includes stories covering postemergence herbicide applications in almond orchards, details on the implementation of the USMCA, and the benefits of automated fertigation in Avocados. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features, and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.