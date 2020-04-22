Farm City Newsday Wednesday, 04-22-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an innovative direct marketing webinar for farmers and mealybug monitoring that starting in pistachio orchards. Also, the DPR issued a list of acceptable PPE alternatives for handling pesticides and a large group of water and ag organizations sent letters to the White House urging them to address western water issues. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.