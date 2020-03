Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering new salmonella testing that will save time during the identification process. We also touch on Ag Order 4.0, almond bloom, and how the coronavirus led the U.S. Department of Transport FMSCA to suspend the hours of service rule. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.