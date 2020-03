Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering NRCS assistance to help improve air quality, a Voices of the Valley episode featuring sub-inch technology that’s helping producers be better stewards of the land and learn about a new California prune product for U.S. military members. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.