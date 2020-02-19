Farm City Newsday Wednesday, 02-19-20

We have a lot in today’s show, starting off with something that President Trump and Governor Newsome will both probably touch on today in their public addresses and that is the newly announced structure to voluntary flow agreements. We also have more with the California Avocado Commission and what they found out about an emerging avocado producing region in Columbia. Brian German has good news for prune producers this year, information on the upcoming California Citrus Mutual Annual Citrus Showcase, and an eyebrow-raising study that is looking into CBD effects on livestock.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.