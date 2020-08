Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering research toward increasing digestibility in sorghum, how the pandemic has helped prepare operations for fire season and how CDFA’s Emergency Mortality Disposal Advisory is giving producers options after the recent heatwave. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.