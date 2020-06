Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including more details on the fictitious pickups stealing almonds, a recently introduced legislation to remove barriers to meat sales and listen in to a one-on-one interview with Secretary Perdue regarding Farmers to Families Food Box program and CFAP payments. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.