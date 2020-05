Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering another installment of the BeSure campaign detailing the importance of label rates and applicator training. Also in today’s show find out what the concerns are as we head into wildfire season and what representative Jim Costa is urging after the second meat inspector death. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.