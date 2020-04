Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the Hours of Service exemption for truck drivers that has been extended and organic producers are doing well despite the shifts in the market. Also, learn about the BeSure! program and hear from USDA Sec. Sonny Perdue all about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.