Farm City Newsday Tuesday, 04-14-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including an update on how the prune crop is shaping up after its “ideal” bloom, how farmers could directly work with food banks to meet the supply needs under AFBF and Feeding America’s newest proposal, and learn why the water conflicts continue as California clashes with federal agencies. Also, we’re chatting with CFBF President Jamie Johansson about the concerns farmers are facing due to COVID-19. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.