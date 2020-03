Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering China’s reduction of tariffs on U.S. citrus by 35 percent, the EU contemplating allowing American agriculture in a trade deal, and the recent work furthering the mitigation of methane emissions from dairy cows. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.