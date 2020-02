Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the spotted lanternfly now an official winegrape pest, take a listen to deputy secretary Steven Censky’s comments on how USDA is expediting technological advances to farmers, and learn about fluvellin weed issues and concerns. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.