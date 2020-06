Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the Nighttime Lighting regulation that starts on July 1, why the state’s fairs are seeking emergency funding or risk shutting down and how digitization is becoming an important factor for the future success of the industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.