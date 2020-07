Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering employer obligations during COVID, new table grape varieties that are becoming available from IFG, and how California ACP HLB funding survives the COVID impacted state budget. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.