Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering potential changes to cap and trade that could have a significant impact on the ag industry, a new proposal that could spark carbon markets for growers, and how the pandemic presents a challenge when it comes to availability of N95 masks and the wildfire smoke standard. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.