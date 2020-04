Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how almond growers can maximize yields and sustainability in their orchards from start to finish. Get the details on how to enter Syngenta’s 7th Annual RootedinAg contest and we’ve got more on American Farmland Trust’s Farmer Relief Fund which is said to help out many small California producers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.