Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a study that shows strict air quality regulations benefit California agriculture, a break down of the agriculture provisions in the COVID-19 stimulus package and how a ‘brisk’ fresh avocado market is making up for some issues due to COVID-19. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.