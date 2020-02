Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering California’s recent weather conditions fueling an almond flash bloom, find out why technology use in agriculture isn’t as accepted in counties outside of America, we’ve got details on trade with China and the Bureau of Reclamation making its initial CVP water allocation. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.