Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how beauty is shaping the way almonds are marketed in Japan and Korea, USDA’s newest initiative to provide the growing population in food, fiber, and fuel all while reducing American agriculture’s environmental footprint and hear an optimistic market forecast for the dairy industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal