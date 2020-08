Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including how the new winery wastewater regulations are proving to be labor-intensive for the industry, application tips to limit the number of urban complaints, and how to prepare your operations for wildfire season. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.