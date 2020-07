Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including research on Sudden Vine Collapse and why growers’ help is needed, Cal/OSHA updating a COVID safety poster and why employers are seeking clarification. Also, learn how heat stress can take a toll on future dairy productivity and an NRCS ‘Conservation at Work’ Series addressing grazing practices. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.