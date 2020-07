Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a new HLB tool with the potential to do well, irrigation technology that continues to get more sophisticated and the Chlorpyrifos Alternative Work Group releasing their blueprint with short and long term recommendations. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.