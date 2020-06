Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering why wildfire perception will always be a challenge, the water board looking to fund 26 new personnel through increased fees, and why having proper documentation is key in wildfire smoke standard compliance. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.