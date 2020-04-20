Farm City Newsday Monday, 04-20-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how farmworker housing in San Luis Obispo County is an example of agriculture and the general public’s collaboration. We’ve also got a report detailing why a PPIC examination shows the San Joaquin Valley GSP’s may not be realistic. Also, in today’s show learn why fighting for water resources now is critical to ensure a steady food supply later. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.