Farm City Newsday Monday, 04-06-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the roller coaster of citrus markets due to the pandemic, also how the pandemic has a hand in recent agriculture labor pressures. On the bright side, labor shortages and border restrictions in the E.U. due to the COVID-19 outbreak could mean potential export opportunities for U.S. agriculture goods. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.