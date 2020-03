Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering a new sensor technology that could help address food waste, and much like the medical industry, the agriculture industry is facing a shortage of necessary safety materials. Also in today’s program hear how the state department is addressing the current H-2A issues with interview waivers. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

