Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how spoon-feeding nutrients to trees has been beneficial in trials and could be well suited with avocado production. Also, we’ve got details on how USDA is funding California’s efforts to address pest issues and get the latest information on rescheduled agriculture events due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.