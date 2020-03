Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the upcoming Tractor Train-the-Trainer workshops across the valley, more of Secretary Perdue’s comments about California agriculture during the recent House Agriculture Committee hearing, and how a random sampling at a grocery store leads to the DPR taking enforcement action on a coastal grower. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.