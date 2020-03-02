Farm City Newsday Monday, 03-02-20

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Agricultural Safety Awareness Week which kicked off yesterday, results from the recent snow survey which shows California’s Snowpack is roughly half of average despite the driest February in a hundred years, and hear from a California conservationist who received state and national recognition for her work with producers. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

