Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering California’s needs for a science-backed pest management solution, a single spotted lanternfly found alive in California, and hear about a new detector for forborne pathogens that was recently developed by researchers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.