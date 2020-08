Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an update on the dicamba “in banc rehearing,” using evapotranspiration as a tool against heatwave, and lawmakers urging the proactive enforcement of dairy provisions under the USMCA. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.