Today’s show is filled with stories including another reason for grape producers to mitigate mealybug in their vineyards, FMC partnering with Nutrien Ag Solutions for a pilot program in Salinas Valley and catch a new Vineyard team podcast episode. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.