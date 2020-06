Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how fruit and nut producers might be good candidates for NRCS’ Conservation Stewardship Program, also why leaders are warning nut growers to be vigilant of “fictitious pickups” and hear how COVID has created some challenges when it comes to heat illness prevention. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal
MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.