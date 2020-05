Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the Governor’s newest executive order regarding workers’ compensation during the pandemic, a UC rice advisor says to be on the lookout for Marshweed in rice fields and hear from a lemon grower about the recent drop in lemon movement. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.