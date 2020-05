Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering why it’s important to let farmers describe agriculture safety during this pandemic and why food purchasing habits are likely to change moving forward. Also, listen in to a one-on-one interview with Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue where he chats about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, features and more.

