Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the dairy industry struggling with the extreme shift in the market, the incentive for growers looking to adopt elderberry hedgerow. Also, get the details on the stimulus package rebates that could be in your account next week and why it’s a critical time for vine mealybug management. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.