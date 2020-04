Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering some ways farmers are making sure their employees feel safe when coming to work and are taken care of during the COVID-19 crisis. Also, take a look at the details from the latest snowpack survey and hear why farmers who practice direct sales have been hurt the hardest amid coronavirus. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.