Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering CIG grants that are available to assist with conservation practices. Get the details on a regulation that could alter drone operations, and learn about the rights and responsibilities ag employers have amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.