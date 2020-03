Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how to better understand the DPR’s surface water protection program and FDA’s announcement of a new leafy green safety plan. Also, we’re talking with Agri-Pulse about what’s happening at the State’s Capitol and why Gov. Newsom’s statewide guidance is halting upcoming agriculture events. Tune in to the show for these news stories and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.